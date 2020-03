Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 13:12 Hits: 0

The US government should pull out all the stops in mitigating the economic fallout from COVID-19, not just by disbursing cash to all households, but also by implementing a federal job guarantee and many other long-overdue policies. After all, for a self-financing government, money is no object.

