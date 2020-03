Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 14:14 Hits: 0

One hopes that governments will not have to choose between higher prices and increased taxes to finance efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s not too early for policymakers to start thinking about how to pay for this particular war.

