Italy's Darkest Hour : Life Grinds to a Halt Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, as Death Toll Spikes

We get an update from Italy, where 60 million people are under an unprecedented nationwide lockdown and the death toll has increased to at least 827, rising by 31% in just 24 hours. Authorities ordered all shops closed except food markets and pharmacies. Italy’s economy has all but ground to a halt, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte describing the outbreak as the country’s “darkest hour.” Italian journalist Antonella Serrecchia joins us from Milan, where she is a reporter for the online magazine The Vision.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/12/italy_coronavirus_lockdown

