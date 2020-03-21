'They choose the young': Doctors left to pick who lives as Italy's COVID-19 death toll tops China's

Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 02:00 Hits: 6

To say Italian doctors and nurses are risking their lives to treat coronavirus patients sounds like an exaggeration. But with 3,405 deaths reported throughout the country, topping China’s death toll of 3,245, it is simply a hard truth. Medical professionals are becoming victims of the quickly spreading COVID-19 strand of the coronavirus because they lack resources to shield them from the virus, according to CNN. Despite some signs that new cases of the virus in Italy’s red zone may be decreasing, experts aren’t relying on the trend.

The pandemic, which reached a peak in the Lombardy area of Italy’s northern region on Feb. 23, has acquired about 3,500 new cases each day in Italy, according to CNN. The virus’ quick spread is leaving residents fearing the devastation could spread down south, where fewer residents are following the country’s lockdown rules, CNN reported. Nearly 200,000 residents have been cited, and Dr. Giorgio Palù, former president of the European and Italian Society for Virology, told the news network the virus “has no border.” He is calling for a harsher lockdown.

"We should have done more diagnostic tests in Lombardy where there was a big nucleus,” Palù said. “There is no sense in trying to go to the supermarket once a week. You have to limit your time out, isolation is the key thing." He even seems to support isolating people coming from China. "There was a proposal to isolate people coming from the epicenter, coming from China," he told CNN. "Then it became seen as racist, but they were people coming from the outbreak." And that’s where he lost me. Does it make sense to test people coming from the epicenter? Sure. But isolating them as some kind of knee-jerk reaction based on passport stamps or skin color is every bit as racist as it appears, and it’s exactly the kind of fear-ridden response that has both historically and recently fueled such racism in America. It was just Tuesday that CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang said a White House official called the coronavirus the "Kung-Flu."

