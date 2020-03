Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 14:07 Hits: 2

Turkish media reports say at least 15 Turkmen labor migrants have died in Turkey after drinking what is believed to be counterfeit alcohol.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/reports-say-at-least-15-turkmen-citizens-die-after-drinking-counterfeit-alcohol-in-istanbul/30499632.html