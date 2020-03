Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 15:53 Hits: 2

Unable to take to the streets amid a coronavirus lockdown, angry residents of Pristina on March 19 banged pots and pans from their balconies to protest the country's latest political crisis that may bring down Kosovo's government.

