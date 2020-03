Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 18:02 Hits: 4

Expats in Africa are fearing that they will be attacked over the spread of COVID-19. Europeans and Americans are leaving, and others are thinking about it as accusations that they brought the virus to Africa circulate.

