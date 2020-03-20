The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In Abidjan, travellers back from France are quarantined 'without soap or doctors'

Dozens of Ivorian citizens were confined to a university campus in Abidjan after their return from France in a bid by the government to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the Ivory Coast. The confinement only lasted 24 hours, however, before it was abandoned amid a wave of complaints and criticism. Travellers complained that exceptions were being made for VIPs and their families, that they had no access to medical staff and that the campus lacked even the most basic supplies.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200320-abidjan-travellers-france-quarantined-university-campus-%E2%80%9Cwithout-soap-or-doctors%E2%80%9D

