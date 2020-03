Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 17:54 Hits: 3

From calling "hysteria" over the outbreak a Democratic hoax, to announcing a national emergency and urging all Americans to work from home and avoid public spaces, US president Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the coronavirus pandemic has shifted significantly in the space of a few weeks.

