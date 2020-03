Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 18:18 Hits: 4

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy leapt by 627 on Friday to 4,032, officials said, an increase of 18.4 percent, which is the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

