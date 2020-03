Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 19:55 Hits: 6

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq last week in which two American troops and a British service member were killed.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/21/trump-pompeo-walk-to-brink-of-blaming-iran-for-rocket-attack