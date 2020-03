Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 18:50 Hits: 4

Poland's government has declared a state of epidemic and will cancel school classes until Easter, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, as it aims to clamp down on the spread of the coronavirus.

