Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 15:13 Hits: 4

Proper surveillance of potentially catastrophic public-health threats requires knowledge and transparency, both within and between countries. As the deadly COVID-19 pandemic once again shows, telling the truth saves lives.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-covid19-telling-truth-saves-lives-by-chris-patten-2020-03