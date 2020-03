Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 16:02 Hits: 4

With the coronavirus outbreak having now become a full-blown pandemic that is threatening both the global economy and millions of lives, an international coordinated response is desperately needed. As in the 2008 financial crisis, the G20 must take the lead, starting with its emergency virtual summit next week.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/g20-covid19-global-response-by-paola-subacchi-2020-03