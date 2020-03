Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 12:41 Hits: 4

Turkmenistan has sealed off its capital, Ashgabat, ostensibly due to the coronavirus without any public announcement by authorities or state media in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/turkmenistan-restricts-traffic-between-regions-but-doesn-t-mention-coronavirus/30499454.html