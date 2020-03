Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 11:51 Hits: 3

More than 10,000 people have died from the coronavirus outbreak, according to the latest figures. Bavaria has announced a state-wide lockdown. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-bavaria-announces-lockdown/a-52849294?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf