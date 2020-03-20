Coronavirus pandemic: How is self-isolation affecting mental health?

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 10:49 Hits: 3

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people are feeling stressed and are also adjusting to the limitations of life under lockdown. How can we best cope mentally with some of the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak? Is it normal to feel anxious? And how important is exercise while under lockdown? We put all these questions and more to Jelena Kecmanovic, Adjunct Professor of Psychology at Georgetown University in the United States. "We really cannot directly control our feelings and thoughts… what we can control is how we react," she tells FRANCE 24's Claire Pryde.

