‘Clap our hands,’ says Modi, but India needs more to tackle coronavirus crisis

India on Friday reported 206 coronavirus cases and five deaths. But with its population, poverty and poor public health service, the world’s largest democracy could be a COVID-19 ticking time bomb. So when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation this week, Indians were looking for measures to tackle the crisis. They got populist symbolism instead.

