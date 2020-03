Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 12:49 Hits: 4

Hydroxychloroquine has been used for around 70 years to treat malaria, rheumatic conditions and other ailments. Now its potential use in the fight against coronavirus has become a source of hope for many, following encouraging results from a clinical trial in France on Monday. But experts caution that there is still uncertainty about its effectiveness.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200320-will-an-old-malaria-drug-help-fight-the-coronavirus