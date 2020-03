Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 12:46 Hits: 4

JAKARTA: The governor of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Friday (March 20) declared a state of emergency for the next two weeks in the city, the centre of Indonesia’s Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/03/20/jakarta-declares-emergency-over-coronavirus-update