Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 12:57 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: A 58-year-old man from Tawau, Sabah has become the third Malaysian to die of Covid-19.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/20/health-ministry-third-covid-19-related-death-in-malaysia