Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

BERLIN: Germans may face a national lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus if they fail to obey instructions to stay indoors this weekend, officials said on Friday (Mar 20). "We will look at the behaviour of the population this weekend. Saturday will be a decisive day," Helge Braun ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/german-leaders-mull-lockdown-in-weekend-covid19-talks-12560716