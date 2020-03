Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 12:58 Hits: 5

Belgium recorded 16 new deaths on Thursday because of coronavirus, for a total of 37 in the country, the biggest daily rise since the beginning of the epidemic, a spokesman for the Belgian health ministry said on Friday (Mar 20).

