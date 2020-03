Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 13:09 Hits: 5

TEHRAN: Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 149 to 1,433 on Friday (Mar 20), a health ministry official tweeted, adding that that total number of confirmed infections had increased by 1,237 to 19,644. Iran is one of the countries outside China most affected by the pandemic ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-coronavirus-death-toll-jumps-1433-health-ministry-12560884