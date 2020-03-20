Cartoon: Save the world, stay home!

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 12:00 Hits: 3

What a difference a week makes. I’m now cartooning while sheltering in place for who knows how long. As infection rates and deaths increase, people in the United States are finally taking the coronavirus pandemic a little more seriously. (Depending on which state you’re in.)

Hearing about what has happened in Italy should really drive home the danger of what the world is facing. Thankfully, China is doing much better now after going with the full-court-press method of battling a pandemic.

Let’s all join together and save the world by staying home and keeping our distance from eachother. Sure, it’s trashing the economy, but it’s time to follow pay attention to the science and listen to doctors, not idiotic politicians like Devin Nunes. Enjoy the cartoon, and please share it far and wide. (You can also go behind-the-scenes with me and get other goodies over on my Patreon page.)

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1929208