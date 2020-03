Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 01:40 Hits: 4

Afghan Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid says the Taliban should commit to a truce as a means of helping both sides battle the spread of the coronavirus, which he called a “plague” on the war-ravaged country.

