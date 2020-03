Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 05:24 Hits: 4

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the country’s citizens have made "exemplary" sacrifices in the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has so far killed at least 1,284 people.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/khamenei-rohani-iran-norouz-address-coronavirus/30498677.html