Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 20:57 Hits: 4

EU member states are pressing ahead with unilateral measures to stop the spread of coronavirus — and the bloc is no longer sitting in the driver's seat. Cooperation looks different in an era of pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-and-the-eu-the-nation-versus-the-union/a-52848640?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf