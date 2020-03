Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 00:41 Hits: 4

The men had delayed their execution four times after their conviction for raping and murdering a woman on a New Delhi bus in 2012. The case sparked a debate over capital punishment and women's safety in India.

