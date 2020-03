Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 07:37 Hits: 4

The coronavirus is not the only thing has dampened Namibia's independence celebrations. After 30 years of stability, the country must reckon with unresolved tensions, a stagnant economy and growing dissatisfaction.

