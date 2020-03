Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 08:16 Hits: 4

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe issued instructions at a coronavirus taskforce meeting to compile concrete steps urgently to reopen schools as a new school year starts in April in Japan, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

