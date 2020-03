Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 20:06 Hits: 2

During the COVID-19 crisis, groups who care for homeless and elderly people are grappling with how to serve them without putting them at risk.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0319/Moral-quandary-How-to-help-people-without-putting-them-at-risk?icid=rss