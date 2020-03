Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 10:16 Hits: 0

As the COVID19 outbreak spreads, governments are understandably working to protect their own populations first, including by closing their borders and imposing quarantines and lockdowns. But, in doing so, they are often failing to see the bigger picture – with potentially dire consequences.

