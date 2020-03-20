This Week in Statehouse Action: Spring Fever edition

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 01:30 Hits: 5

Happy spring!

Please be sure to observe the vernal equinox in a responsible, socially-distanced manner.

Thank you for joining me during this stressful, uncertain, and deeply weird time.

For what it’s worth, you’re not the only one whose life has been extremely disrupted by COVID-19.

Spring Will Be A Little Late This Year: Last week in this space, I listed out a whole slew of state legislatures that both had and hadn’t altered their lawmaking routines in light of the growing pandemic.

Given how much the situation has evolved over the past seven days, it’s no surprise that more statehouses have pulled up stakes or otherwise altered their schedules. Here’s the latest:

After thelegislature announced last week that the public would no longer be invited to testify for or against legislation in committee hearings and instead could submit comments electronically, lawmakers decided over the weekend to adjourn March 18 (with plans to convene for a special session in late May). Campaign Action

Spring Is Here: At this point, it may be more responsible to warn folks about the legislatures that continue to meet despite exceeding the recommended 10-person gathering limit.

Those legislatures are:

Alaska Arizona Arkansas Florida Idaho Kansas Kentucky Massachusetts Michigan Oklahoma Pennsylvania South Carolina South Dakota Also the Ohio Senate (the House is out until further notice).

Spring Haze: In Kansas, GOP lawmakers seem a little confused as to what they’re really fighting.

Even as a pandemic explodes across the country, Republicans in the Sunflower state want to hamstring their Democratic governor’s ability to take decisive action by limiting her emergency powers , including her ability to establish quarantine zones (should the unfortunate need arise). Republicans are upset that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly ordered all the state’s K-12 schools closed for the rest of the school year, decrying it as an “overreaction” that could fuel “panic.” Kelly also temporarily banned evictions and foreclosures. Some GOPers are suggesting that Kelly might use her emergency powers to try to limit firearms in the state, something she’s literally given no indication of doing and would be contrary to her history of pro-gun votes in the legislature. Kelly’s declaration of a state of emergency was set to expire March 27 unless lawmakers passed a resolution to extend it— which they have , through May 1. ... but they’ve given themselves the authority to review and revoke some of the ways she uses her emergency powers. The final version of the bill that passed Thursday specifically prevents Kelly fro taking Kansans’ ammunition (again, something she’s never given any indication whatsoever she was interested in doing) and gives the GOP-controlled legislature the power to revoke any orders she gives commandeering private property or limiting movement. Also, Kelly’s emergency powers have to be reauthorized every 30 days.

Spring Vacation: A whole lot of lawmakers in Georgia are going to be staying home for a couple of weeks, thanks to one recklessly irresponsible state senator.

Republican Sen. Brandon Beach began showing coronavirus symptoms, including fever and coughing, early last week. He got tested for the coronavirus on Saturday. Then, despite not yet knowing the results of that test, Beach showed up to a special session on Monday and hung around for almost eight hours as lawmakers voted to give the governor emergency powers.

Fun fact! Even if the vote had been on party lines, Beach didn’t need to show up for the measure to pass, as Republicans have a 35-21 majority in the Georgia Senate.

So Beach: Knew he’d been sick Knew he was waiting on the results of a coronavirus test Knew his party didn’t actually need him to show up to vote But spread his germs all over the Georgia statehouse for eight hours on Monday anyway.

You probably know how this story ends, but I’mma tell you anyhow.

On Wednesday, Beach’s test results came back: positive for COVID-19. Georgia’s health commissioner asked all senators and staffers to self-quarantine for 14 days. House leadership advised all representatives do the same. One of Beach’s fellow Republicans is … displeased with his colleague. According to a post on his Facebook page, Rep. Scot Turner is “shaking with rage.” For Turner, it’s personal: He lives with “an elderly hospice patient.”

Welp, that’s a wrap for this week. Hope you’re taking care of yourself, whether you’ve been laid off or work from home or are an essential employee of some sort who braves the germy elements each day to keep us healthy and safe or our utilities and government functional or staffs our essential stores or prepares food for us to pick up to help keep your dining establishment open or whatever else takes you out and about in a responsibly socially distant fashion.

Anyway, do your thing, but look after you, too. Trust me, your boss and/or everyone else who relies on you want you to.

