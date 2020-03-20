California Gov. Gavin Newsom orders lockdown for entire state in coronavirus crisis

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 02:43 Hits: 5

There are nearly 40 million people in California. They are all now under a stay-at-home order from Gov. Gavin Newsom as he pushes the state to seriously flatten the curve on coronavirus.

“This is a moment we need to make tough decisions," Newsom said. "This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth: We need to bend the curve in the state of California."

“Those that work in critical sectors should go to work. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and more will stay open,” Newsom tweeted.

Several California cities and counties had already announced stay-at-home orders. The state has 675 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, though as in many places, the number is definitely higher due to lack of testing. Sixteen people have died of the disease—officially—in California.

