Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 20:35 Hits: 6

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer, has become beloved across Canada.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2020/0319/A-health-officer-with-a-fan-club-Meet-Canada-s-Dr.-Bonnie?icid=rss