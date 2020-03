Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 14:56 Hits: 4

During the 2008 crisis, unprecedented actions by the US Federal Reserve were both appropriate and decisive in addressing the primary source of the shock: a devastating blow to the financial system. In the COVID-19 crisis, the Fed cannot play the same role, because it is addressing the financial repercussions of a shock to the real economy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid-19-crisis-nothing-like-2008-by-stephen-s-roach-2020-03