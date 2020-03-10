Coronavirus Pandemic in U.S. Fueled by Stunted CDC Budget Lack of Access to Healthcare, Insurance

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 12:12 Hits: 1

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 113,000 people worldwide, and killed more than 4,000. We are joined by two epidemiologists to examine the response so far around the world and in the United States. Thomas Bollyky is director of the global health program, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and author of the book “Plagues and the Paradox of Progress: Why the World Is Getting Healthier in Worrisome Ways.” We’re also joined by Alfredo Morabia, professor of epidemiology at the Barry Commoner Center for Health and the Environment at Queens College, City University of New York, and editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Public Health.

