With this coronavirus calendar, even Donald Trump can't gaslight the problem away

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 15:05 Hits: 3

While the U.S. and South Korea each reported their first case on the same day in mid-January, South Korean officials went to work immediately developing a coronavirus test and then rolling out mass testing nationwide, testing an average of 10,000 citizens per day. Meanwhile in the U.S., patients in hot zones like Seattle are still waiting for tests.

The mismanagement by the Trump administration has been devastating as the virus continues to spread. As tests are finally making their way into the hands of healthcare providers in the U.S., the number of confirmed cases are sharply spiking. South Korea, on the other hand, is beginning to see a decrease in cases, in large part because of their widespread testing.

Instead of being prepared and unveiling a massive, nationwide plan to combat this pandemic, Donald Trump used another method: he tried to wish it all away. Out of sight, out of mind. Promising time and again it was “contained.”

The Recount put together a video of Donald Trump’s comments over the last several weeks, clearly downplaying one of the greatest crises to ever hit this country. Folks, this is by far the best video compilation to date, overlaid on a calendar it makes the dereliction even more startling.

That’s a video that you’ll no doubt be seeing some version of from now until November. Devastating. It should be shared far and wide.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1929018