Tulsi Gabbard suspends presidential campaign and endorses Joe Biden

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 15:25 Hits: 3

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign and endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden. Both parts of this sentence are a surprise. To the first part of the sentence, Gabbard had continued her campaign even after placing behind candidates who already dropped out in recent primaries. To the second part, much of her national name recognition derived from her backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in 2016.

“After Tuesday’s election, it’s clear that Democratic primary voters have chosen Vice President Joe Biden to be the person to take on President Trump in the general election,” Gabbard said in a video focusing on the crisis the country is now facing. “I know Vice President Biden and his wife, and I’m grateful to have called his son Beau a friend, who also served in the National Guard. Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and he’s motivated by his love for our country and the American people.”

“I’m confident that he will lead our country guided by the spirit of aloha, respect, and compassion, and thus help heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart,” Gabbard continued. “So today I’m suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1929043