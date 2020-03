Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 23:26 Hits: 0

An Azerbaijani court in Baku on March 17 ordered the release of investigative reporter Afqan Muxtarli from prison, commuting a six-year sentence, according to the media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/azerbaijani-journalist-goes-free-after-court-cuts-short-prison-sentence/30493800.html