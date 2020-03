Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 00:56 Hits: 5

A mere three months after its discovery, COVID-19 has become a global pandemic, shuttering schools, delaying sports, and shrinking the economy. It seems like there are intensely important new developments…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/why-we-become-addicted-to-information-in-a-crisis-moment/