Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 16:12 Hits: 0

Vladimir Herzog, a supporter of Brazilian democracy, died in 1975 after being tortured by military intelligence officials, who tried to frame his death as a suicide. His accused murderers are finally facing charges.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazil-charges-6-ex-military-dictatorship-agents-in-journalist-s-murder/a-52826777?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf