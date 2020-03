Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 07:11 Hits: 4

New Zealand lawmakers voted in favor of treating abortion as a health issue, instead of a crime. The passage of the bill was a win for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who had pledged in 2017 to decriminalize abortion.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-zealand-decriminalizes-abortion/a-52833885?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf