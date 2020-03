Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 02:17 Hits: 4

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, reported no new infections for the first time, while imported cases surged by a record, led by new infections in the capital of Beijing.

