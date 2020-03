Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 08:37 Hits: 5

SEOUL, March 19 (The Korea Herald/ANN) -- South Korea is planning a series of measures amounting to W50tr to save its virus-hit economy.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/03/19/korea-plans-massive-w50tr-injection-to-resuscitate-virus-hit-economy