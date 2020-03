Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 19:37 Hits: 2

A 66-million-year-old fossil could help explain why some species survived the extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Science/2020/0318/66-million-year-old-wonderchicken-offers-lesson-in-resilience?icid=rss