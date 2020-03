Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 08:36 Hits: 5

A 79-year-old becomes the first Russian death due to the virus, as the world turns to movement controls to stop spread.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/03/uk-schools-close-italy-covid-19-deaths-jump-live-updates-200318235116951.html