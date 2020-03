Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 15:45 Hits: 0

Having witnessed the 2008 financial crisis and the subsequent eurozone debt crisis, Europe's policymakers should already realize what the COVID-19 pandemic could mean for the economy. To avert a self-perpetuating downward spiral, the European Central Bank, in particular, will need to start thinking outside the box.

