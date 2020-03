Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 23:32 Hits: 4

The COVID-19 pandemic was not just predictable but inevitable, which makes the skyrocketing economic and human costs of the crisis all the more unacceptable. If the international community does not respond by creating new global structures to deal with such outbreaks in the future, it will be guilty of criminal neglect.

